Cheema highlights record revenue growth, job creation under AAP govt

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the State Budget for the Financial Year 2026–27 presented by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema after a comprehensive three day debate. Concluding the discussion in the House, the Finance minister presented a detailed summary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s work over the past four years and responded to the queries and suggestions raised by various MLAs during the debate.



Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated, “Guided by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s anti corruption principles and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s vision, the Punjab government’s zero tolerance policy toward theft has led to record breaking revenue growth. Excise revenue increased from ₹20,000 crore to ₹53,000 crore, while GST collections doubled from ₹61,000 crore to ₹1,21,000 crore. Additionally, stamp registration revenue rose significantly from ₹12,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore. This financial turnaround has been made possible through strict vigilance and honest governance.”

Referring to employment generation and the AAP government’s guarantees, Cheema said, “When our government took its first Cabinet decision in 2022, we had promised to provide 30,000 government jobs. Today we have far exceeded that promise by delivering more than 63,000 government jobs to the youth of Punjab. This historic recruitment drive has helped curb the state’s brain drain and has created a positive environment for the younger generation.”