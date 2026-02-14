Cheema: 4 major Shobha Yatras to converge at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday held its second meeting to finalise an extensive, year-long roadmap for commemorating the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, with a clear resolve to elevate the celebrations to a global scale and carry the Guru’s message of equality, humanity and devotion to every corner of the state and beyond.

During the meeting, Finance minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet ministers Ravjot Singh, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Advisor to the Tourism Department Deepak Bali and special invitee Pawan Tinu held detailed deliberations on the month-wise organisation of programmes, ensuring a balanced blend of spiritual reverence, educational outreach and social welfare initiatives.

Highlighting the spiritual dimension of the celebrations, Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated, “Our goal is to celebrate this historic occasion on a scale that reflects the profound impact of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji’s teachings on society. We are committed to ensuring that every citizen, especially our youth, connects with the message of ‘Begampura’—a society free from sorrow and discrimination.”

The committee decided to organise four major Shobha Yatras originating from Varanasi, Faridkot, Jammu and Bathinda, which will converge at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, the revered tap asthan of Guru ji. It was also resolved to facilitate a Tirath Yatra for pilgrims from different parts of Punjab to visit the Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Janam Sathan Mandir at Seer Govardanpur, Varanasi, enabling devotees to pay obeisance at the sacred birthplace.