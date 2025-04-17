Cheap stunts: Farooq Abdullah on ex-R&AW chief Dulat’s Article 370 abrogation claim in book

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Wednesday reacted angrily to claims of former R&AW chief A S Dulat that he had “privately backed” the Article 370 abrogation, and accused him of “cheap stunts” to boost the sales of his forthcoming book.

Dismissing Dulat’s claims that the National Conference (NC) would have “helped” pass the proposal to abrogate the special status of the erstwhile state had it been taken into confidence, Abdullah, the 87-year-old president of the party, said this was a “figment of imagination” of the author.

Dulat’s book ‘The Chief Minister and the Spy’ is slated for release on April 18.

Abdullah pointed out that both he and his son, Omar Abdullah, had been put under arrest for several months at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.