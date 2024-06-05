Chautala clan bites dust in Haryana

Chandigarh: In a setback to the influential Chautala family of Haryana, several of its members who had entered the poll fray are set to face defeats.



Ranjit Chautala, Naina Chautala, Sunaina Chautala, and Abhay Singh Chautala had contested the polls.

From Kurukshetra, BJP’s Naveen Jindal was leading with a comfortable margin against AAP’s Sushil Gupta while INLD’s Abhay Chautala was trailing a distant third.

Abhay Chautala is also the lone MLA of his party Indian National Lok Dal, which is headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Similarly, Ajay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala had fielded their candidates on all 10 LS seats, but they too are set to receive a drubbing going by the latest trends of the Election Commission.

Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala formed the Jannayak Janta Party in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family.

Haryana’s Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA, quit his assembly membership to join the BJP ahead of the LS polls.

With the entry of Ranjit Chautala, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, the stage was set for a riveting electoral battle where two other members of the Chautala family, split along political lines, had also locked horns.

JJP MLA Naina Chautala, INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala -- the two ‘bahus’ or daughters-in-law of the Chautala clan -- and BJP’s Ranjit Chautala were pitted against each other.

Ranjit Chautala is the brother of the fathers-in-law of Sunaina Chautala and Naina Chautala -- a relationship sometimes referred to as ‘chacha sasur’.