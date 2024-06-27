Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai commences Jandarshan programme to resolve public grievances

Raipur: The Jandarshan programme has commenced at the Chief Minister's residence office. Chief Minister Shri Sai is warmly meeting citizens from various parts of the state, listening to their concerns with great sensitivity, and providing necessary directives to officers for resolving their issues. Addressing the Jandarshan programme, the Chief Minister stated "Our government has completed its six months tenure. We have continuously met with people to address their problems. Former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh also used to meet people in Jandarshan. We will continue to meet all of you every Thursday and work towards solving your problems."

He added that tokens will be distributed to citizens attending the programme. Applications will be registered, and appropriate action will be taken. A heartfelt gratitude to all of you.