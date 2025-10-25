‘Charan Suhave Yatra’, a spiritual bridge from Delhi to Patna Sahib: CM

Chandigarh: The sacred land of Haryana witnessed a historic and spiritual moment today as the “Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra”, carrying the Holy Joda Sahib of Sarbansdani Dasam Patshah Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, was accorded a grand welcome in Faridabad.

This unique confluence of faith, devotion, and unity was visible in every corner of the city.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the welcome ceremony. The Chief Minister received the “Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra” at Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in NIT-5, Faridabad.

Nayab Singh Saini also welcomed Union minister Sardar Hardeep Singh Puri, who was accompanying the Yatra, on his arrival in Haryana.

He honoured the Sant Sangat and the Panj Pyaras (the five beloved ones) who greeted the Yatra by presenting them with turbans at Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurudwara. Before the Yatra’s departure, the Chief Minister bowed his head at the Gurudwara and listened to the ardaas.

He then had darshan of the holy Joda Sahib. Earlier, Sardar Ravinder Singh Rana, member of the Haryana Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Inder Jeet Singh, head of Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurudwara, and representatives of the Sikh community welcomed and honoured the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Faridabad was the first stop of this great pilgrimage, which began in Delhi and would conclude at Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar.

This city, known as the gateway to Delhi, has now been sanctified by the dust of the Guru’s feet.

Any place touched by the Guru’s holy feet becomes a pilgrimage site, and today, Faridabad has become a sacred destination for lakhs of devotees.