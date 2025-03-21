‘Char Dham Yatra’: Online registrations commence

Dehradun: Online registrations for the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand commenced on Thursday.

Devotees interested in visiting the Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri or the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib can now register by visiting the website of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in), officials said.

The Char Dham Yatra will begin on April 30 with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district.

Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district will be opened for devotees on May 2, while Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district will open on May 4 and May 25, respectively.

According to the state Tourism department, Aadhaar-certified registration of pilgrims is mandatory. The department advised the devotees to make sure that they get Darshan tokens at the Dhams.

It also urged devotees to carry woolen clothes, umbrella, raincoat and other necessary articles with them.

Furthermore, senior citizens are advised to get a health check-up done before the journey. Also, devotees should provide accurate health information during the registration process.

“If you take any medicine, keep ample stock with you,” the department suggested, adding that devotees should not travel if they are feeling unwell.