Char Dham Yatra: Chopper services begin for Kedarnath, Badrinath

Dehradun: Air services for Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham commenced on Saturday from Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport, providing a major boost to the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra includes the revered shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, all nestled in the high altitudes of the Himalayas and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The Char Dham Yatra officially began on April 30 with the ceremonial opening of the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. On Friday, after months of anticipation, the portals of Baba Kedarnath were thrown open to pilgrims in an atmosphere filled with religious fervour. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the grand opening, marked by Vedic chanting and spiritual rituals.

Meanwhile, the sacred doors of Badrinath Dham in Chamoli are set to open on May 4. The journey to these revered shrines can be made either by road or by air, with helicopter services offering a faster and more convenient alternative for devotees. This year, helicopter services will facilitate the darshan of both Kedarnath and Badrinath in a single day. The fare for this one-day Do Dham Yatra has been set at Rs 1.25 lakh per person, while a three-day package, including all facilities, is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh. The helicopter service follows a set route, first taking pilgrims to Kedarnath and then to Badrinath. Last year, around 3,000 devotees availed the chopper services, with the fare then fixed at Rs 1.11 lakh. This year, the MI-17 helicopters, capable of carrying 20 passengers at a time, will be deployed for the aerial pilgrimage. In parallel, registration for the Chardham Yatra has been made mandatory by the Uttarakhand government. Pilgrims can register online via the official website -- registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in -- or through the mobile app TouristCareUttarakhand. Offline registration began on April 28 and is being facilitated at major locations such as Haridwar and Rishikesh. Booking for helicopter travel is available through the official IRCTC portal at heliyatra.irctc.co.in. Uttarakhand, known for its vibrant spiritual heritage, sees a surge in religious tourism during the Char Dham season, with temples opening in summer and closing with the onset of winter.