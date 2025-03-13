Chaos in Hry Assembly over BJP MLA’s allegation against minister

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly witnessed unusual chaos on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget session here on Wednesday, with members raking up personal issues rather than taking up public issues.

There was uproar in the House over the dispute that took place in the Assembly on Tuesday between Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma and Safidon BJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam over money transaction allegations levelled against Sharma by Gautam.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Opposition staged a protest despite earnest efforts of Speaker Harvinder Kalyan to hold a conclusive session.

Former Speaker and Beri MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian demanded the Speaker to pass censure motion for breaking the decorum of the House. However, the Speaker rejected it and advised the ruling party to refrain from it. Later, Congress MLAs walked out of the House over the issue.

Immediately after the Question Hour, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora raised this issue in the House.

He said that a BJP MLA has made allegations on the Cabinet Minister. The Speaker said that if a complaint is received in writing, the government will take cognizance.

Arora said that a serious allegation has been levelled against the minister of the government in the House itself. In such a situation, a committee of the Vidhan Sabha should be formed to investigate this matter.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Singh Dhanda, calling the incident that happened on Tuesday condemnable, said that indecent behaviour is not right. He said that whatever happened was unfortunate.

Former CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda expressed displeasure over the entire matter and urged the Speaker to accept the censure motion.

Meanwhile, during the session, ministers discussed some public issues as well. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said that a stadium and city park will be constructed soon by removing the high tension wires from an identified land in Bawani Khera.