“Changing statements won’t change truth”: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Pahalgam attack security lapses

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised serious questions over security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Yadav alleged that while statements of victims’ families might be manipulated under pressure, the truth cannot be changed. Referring to concerns voiced by a tourist, Yadav questioned why ordinary citizens are left vulnerable while those with political ties receive heavy security cover, even during private events.

Taking to social media, X, the Samajwadi Party leader wrote, “A tourist from Pahalgam, asks: Why was there no one to protect me amidst the dangers? Why are some people provided with tight security by the government, who later turn out to be thugs? How can anyone become someone and get security in such a sensitive area? Is there no investigation done first?”

“When ‘celebration-loving BJP’ organises controversial private events here, several circles of thousands of security personnel are made for about 250 VVIPs, that too in their private events whose job is to give voice to someone else’s words. Those who have no existence of their own, who even disrespect the court, on what basis do such people get security and why not tourists? These are very serious questions. Statements of those who have lost their loved ones may be changed by putting pressure on them, but BJP members should remember that ‘changing statements does not change the truth,” the post further reads. He criticised the BJP for prioritising VVIP security over public safety, stating, “When the BJP organises private events, thousands of security personnel are deployed for just 250 VVIPS. But where is the protection for innocent tourists?” Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.