Changing names does not change corruption of BRS, UPA: PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Though the TRS changed its name to BRS and UPA renamed itself as INDIA alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said their corruption and misrule can never be changed.



Addressing an election rally at Kamareddy in Telangana, he said the commonality between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress is that they adopt all types of tricks to betray people.

“Suddenly, the TRS is made BRS. This year itself, UPA has been made INDIA alliance. People of the country understand these tricks well,” he said.

“By changing name, their corruption, misrule and history of vote bank politics can never be changed. Truth is, in many states in the country, people have evicted the Congress for decades,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that people would dislodge the BRS from power in the November 30 Assembly polls.

People want liberation from the BRS, Congress and the wind is in favour of the BJP, he said.

Modi also said the BJP’s manifesto in the state is a symbol of aspirations of the poor, farmers, Dalits, backward.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP’s Venkataramana Reddy are contesting from Kamareddy.

Asserting that only the BJP can bring change in Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said a vote for either the Congress or AIMIM would be a vote for the BRS.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that the track record of AIMIM and Congress indicated that the two parties had supported the BRS.

“Whenever Owaisi’s MLAs were elected due to appeasement politics, they supported BRS. The Congress legislators who were elected, they later joined BRS. That means, your vote for change of regime in the state would definitely be wasted if it is for Congress,” he said.

Reacting to Congress’ allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS, he said both the parties cannot have any truck.

“Question does not arise at all. I would like to make it clear that there can never be any ideological understanding between BJP and BRS. There can neither be political nor tactical alliance,” Shah said.

To a question on Congress’ charge that BJP-led Centre is protecting the BRS vis-a-vis corruption, he said the issues which are in domain of the Centre, the process of investigation is underway. If BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will order investigation into each allegation of corruption and those responsible would be sent to jail, he assured.