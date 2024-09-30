Change those who speak about 'changing' Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi in Haryana

Ambala: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the BJP government in Haryana, and said the people of the state should change those who speak about "changing" the Constitution and "insult" them at every level. In her first poll rally for the October 5 assembly polls, she said the people of Haryana have always protected the country. "Farmers, jawans and sportspersons kept the honour of the country," she said. "The BJP has been in government for the past 10 years in Haryana. What did they give you in return of protecting this honour? They (BJP government) insulted you at every level," she charged. "There is a lot of unemployment here. How many of you got employment," she asked the gathering.

Attacking the BJP government over the issues faced by farmers, she said, "You held a protest against them and you got tear gas shells and you got 'lathis. You were not heard". Taking a dig at the BJP government's claim of giving MSP on 24 crops, she said out of those 24, 10 crops are not grown here. "You were betrayed," she alleged. The senior Congress leader said people were fighting inflation and struggling. "And the government is doing nothing for you. Wherever you see scam after scam. What is your future today," she said. "If you need justice, then throw out this government. Remove this government. You got nothing from this government," she said. "The Constitution gave you respect. The Constitution has given you rights. You change those who speak about changing the Constitution," she said. "BJP ja rahi hai, Cong aa rahi hai (BJP is on its way out and Congress is coming.", she said. Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8.