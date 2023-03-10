Change in operation of trains due to NI work

HAJIPUR: In Varanasi Division of North Eastern Railway, 117 km long Bhatni-Aundihar doubling work is in progress at a cost of Rs 1,177 crore. In the same sequence, for doubling work between Indara-Kidiharapur stations located on Aundihar-Bhatni railway section and for yard remodeling work of Indara station, pre-non interlock work from March 11 to 25 and non-interlock work from March 26 to 30 and the inspection of the Commissioner of Railway Safety is to be done on March 30. The details of the changes are as follows:



1. 12538/12537 Prayagraj Rambagh-Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambagh Express will remain canceled on March 29.

2. 04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar special train running from Amritsar on March 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29 will be diverted instead of its scheduled route Lucknow-Barabanki-Shahganj-Chhapra. It will be run via Barabanki-Gorakhpur-Chhapra.

3. 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on March 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 28 will be diverted via Chhapra-Gorakhpur instead of its scheduled route Chhapra-Shahganj-Barabanki-Lucknow. It will be run via Barabanki-Lucknow.