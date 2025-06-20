‘Change in Manipur admin inevitable, popular govt should be formed’

Imphal: Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on Thursday said a change in the administration in the state, which is currently under the President’s rule, is inevitable.

He also said a popular government should be formed in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023. “I heard that groups are being constituted for the formation of a government. I also heard someone from Delhi will be deputed for the government formation. However, I am not involved in anything as I am in the Assembly.”

The Speaker also said he believes that legislators will continue to work as per the wishes of the people.

“A definite change will certainly come as the duration of the President’s rule has a specific time frame. A popular government should be formed,” the Yaiskul constituency MLA said.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in strife-torn Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament confirmed the imposition of the President’s rule in April.

The President’s rule can be extended for a further period of six months at a time by approval of both Houses of Parliament by a simple majority. The President’s rule cannot be extended beyond a period of three years in total.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.