Change in Intercity trains timing: ECR

24 April 2023

HAJIPUR: From May 17, train number 13228 Rajendranagar-Saharsa Intercity running between Rajendra Nagar and Saharsa will stop between New Barauni Junction and Saharsa and train number 15713 Katihar-Patna Intercity Express running between Katihar and Patna between Mokama and Bakhtiyarpur stations.

The timings are being revised, the details of which are as follows:

13228 Rajendranagar-Saharsa Intercity: From May 17, this Intercity Express will leave Rajendranagar at 07.15 hrs and reach New Barauni Junction at 10.05 hrs instead of 10.25 hrs at various stations.

15713 Katihar-Patna Intercity Express: From May 17 this intercity express will start at 6.15 hrs and stop at various stations and will arrive at 10.58 hrs and arrive at 11.03 hrs.

