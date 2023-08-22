Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee lauds all involved in the mission

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday applauded the efforts of all those who have worked hard at taking India’s lunar exploration to greater heights in connection with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



“Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation! *The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country’s progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity,” Banerjee stated on her social media handle. She added that scientists from across the country, including Bengal, have greatly contributed to the mission.

“With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the successful launch on July 14 and the initial month-long journey to Earth’s natural satellite, on Wednesday, the robotic lander will begin a powered descent to a targeted landing site near the lunar south pole and deploy rover Pragyan which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility over the next lunar day.

To mark this occasion, Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata – has invited students and general audiences to witness the live-streaming of this soft-landing on two giant screens installed in an outdoor setting inside the Museum, in addition to five more indoor displays. This will be supplemented with Chandrayaan-3 video captures, Hands-on Experiments and Slide-Show on ‘Moon’ and ‘Moon Missions’ – will be conducted for students and interested audiences.