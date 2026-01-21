Chandrakona convoy attack: HC grants interim protection to Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from coercive police action to the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in connection with a case registered against him at Chandrakona Police Station in West Midnapore district.



The interim relief was granted by a single-judge bench presided over by Justice Suvra Ghosh after a detailed hearing on Adhikari’s plea. The court directed that no coercive steps be taken against him till January 29.

The case stems from an incident earlier this month when Adhikari’s convoy was allegedly attacked at Chandrakona while he was returning to Kolkata from Purulia. According to Adhikari, the attack was carried out by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Subsequently, however, a police complaint was lodged against Adhikari, accusing him of instigating tension in the area.

Challenging the police action, Adhikari moved the High Court seeking protection, contending that the complaint was filed to harass him and divert attention from the alleged attack on his convoy. His counsel reiterated this argument during Wednesday’s hearing.

Accepting the submissions, the court granted interim protection and also sought reports from the state government and the Central Reserve Police Force on the January 10 incident.

Separately, Adhikari has approached the same bench seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged attack. The incident has also drawn the attention of the Union Home Ministry, which has sought a detailed report on the matter.