Chandrababu Naidu's spectacular comeback after jail

The recent Andhra Pradesh elections have underscored a significant political lesson: never count a seasoned politician out. Less than eight months ago, Chandrababu Naidu's political future appeared bleak as he faced multiple legal battles and a 52-day incarceration. The 74-year-old leader and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seemed to be on the verge of collapse.

At that time, the ruling YSR Congress Party, led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, appeared unbeatable, buoyed by their popular welfare schemes. Efforts by Naidu, his son Lokesh, and his wife Bhuvaneswari to turn his imprisonment into a wave of sympathy seemed to falter.

A loss in the 2024 elections could have marked the end of Naidu’s 50-year political career. However, the astute politician orchestrated a remarkable comeback, re-aligning with the BJP despite past tensions. The alliance was dramatically solidified when Pawan Kalyan, a popular actor and Jana Sena leader, emerged from Rajahmundry Central Jail after visiting Naidu and declared his support for the TDP against the YSRCP.

Kalyan's decision was also a strategic move to maintain his political relevance. Although he could have waited for the TDP to fade, he recognized Naidu's contentious history with the BJP leadership, including criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2002 and 2018. It was Kalyan's persistent lobbying that brought Naidu back into the NDA fold, despite the cost of sacrificing some of Jana Sena's electoral seats.

The newly formed alliance faced the challenge of ensuring effective collaboration and voter base integration. Both leaders worked tirelessly, holding frequent joint meetings to showcase their unity and mutual respect. The BJP leadership also supported the alliance's narrative of development, contrasting it with their portrayal of the YSRCP as corrupt and inefficient, despite the latter's occasional support to the BJP at the Centre.

Naidu’s election manifesto echoed many of the YSRCP's welfare promises, aiming to appeal to a broader electorate. The campaign was intense, marked by personal attacks and character assassinations from both sides, highlighting the high stakes involved.

In a symbolic gesture on World Bicycle Day, Naidu encouraged people to embrace cycling, linking it to fitness and a healthy lifestyle, a message that resonated with many in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s political journey began with the Congress, where he rose to prominence during the Emergency as an Indian Youth Congress leader. He later joined the Telugu Desam Party after marrying NT Rama Rao’s daughter, Bhuvaneswari. Naidu played a crucial role in consolidating NTR’s power, eventually taking over the party leadership himself.

As Chief Minister, Naidu was known for his economic reforms and efforts to position Hyderabad as a global IT hub. His influence extended to national politics, where he was instrumental in the United Front governments of HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral, and later played a significant role in the NDA.

After a decade-long hiatus, Naidu returned as Chief Minister in the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, navigating the political landscape with alliances that helped him secure power in 2014. His split with the BJP in 2018 led to a crushing defeat in 2019, marking a low point in his career.

Yet, Naidu’s recent resurgence showcases his political acumen and resilience. The election results have once again positioned him as a potential kingmaker, reminiscent of his role as United Front Convenor. While some speculate this could be his moment to aspire for the Prime Ministership, those close to him suggest he remains focused on being a reliable ally.

Chandrababu Naidu’s journey, marked by strategic alliances and political resilience, serves as a testament to his enduring influence in Indian politics.