Chandra Pal re-elected as chairman of ICA-AP, champions India globally

New Delhi: Chandra Pal Singh Yadav, a prominent leader from Bundelkhand, was re-elected unopposed as chairman of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP) at its 17th Assembly in Colombo on Thursday.

The assembly saw participation from over 800 delegates representing 32 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside Yadav’s election, 10 directors and two vice-chairpersons were elected to the regional board, ICA said in a statement.

The ICA, the apex body representing an estimated three million cooperatives worldwide, serves as a global platform for knowledge-sharing, expertise, and coordinated action in the cooperative sector.

Yadav, a former member of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, has been a key figure in the cooperative movement, serving as President of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) and currently chairing Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO).

Following his re-election, Yadav said, “I am committed to positioning India as a global leader in the cooperative sector. My mission is to ensure that every farmer benefits from cooperative platforms and that the government’s vision of increasing farmers’ income becomes a reality.”

Indian delegates at the assembly congratulated Yadav on his unanimous re-election. Major Indian cooperative organisations actively participated in the event, strengthening India’s presence on the global cooperative stage.