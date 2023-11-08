Chandigarh Auto dealers challenge EV Policy in HC

CHANDIGARH: The Federation of Chandigarh Region Automobile Dealers has approached the High Court for quashing the Electric Vehicle Policy of 2022 and subsequent amendments dated July 7 and October 18, 2023 whereby capping has been put on the registration of Non-Electric Vehicles/Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles.



It was stated in the petition that the Chandigarh Administration has introduced the Policy in the year 2022 based upon the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India. However, the guidelines were not for the purpose of capping and rather it was with regard to promoting the electric vehicles by way of incentivising so that the consumers are inclined to buy electric vehicles. This also includes providing monetary benefits as well as charging infrastructure etc. and by relying upon the said guidelines, the EV Policy has been brought which rather affects the fundamental rights of the dealers who are operating within the territory of Chandigarh.

It has been further pleaded that this kind of policy will not in any manner serve the object which

the respondents want to achieve regarding promoting electric vehicles.