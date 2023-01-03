Chandigarh: Army removes live bombshell

Chandigarh: The Indian Army's bomb disposal experts on Tuesday removed the live explosive, which was found a day earlier close to the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here, an official said.



Earlier in the day, the experts of the Indian Army reached the spot where the live explosive was found.

After examining the object, they experts decided to take the shell with them, Sanjeev Kohli, nodal officer, disaster management, Chandigarh, told reporters here.

"The Army's expert team took the decision. They are taking it to the (Army's Western) Command (near here)," he said.

When asked if the bomb would not be diffused here, Kohli said, "They will take it to the command. They have to analyse it – it is a technical part of their process after which they will (defuse it)".

The shell was seen being carried in an Army vehicle with police escort vehicles accompanying it.