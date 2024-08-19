Champai Soren says experienced 'bitter humiliation' as Jharkhand CM, hints at quitting JMM

Ranchi: JMM leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister and three options are open to him, including floating a new outfit. His comment hinting that he may quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) came shortly after he reached Delhi amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP as party supremo and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the saffron party of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society". BJP leader Babulal Marandi said in reaction to Champai Soren's post that this is "just the beginning of the downfall of JMM, which has deviated from its ideology".

In a statement, Champai Soren alleged that all his government programmes in the first week of July, when he was the chief minister, were abruptly cancelled by the party leadership without his knowledge. He said he kept quiet as he was not greedy for power but his self-respect was hurt. "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai Soren said in a post on his social media. The ex-chief minister said he had announced in the legislative party meeting that "a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today".

"I had three options. First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if I find any ally, to carry forward with them. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," he said in a post on X. Champai Soren also spoke about the events that preceded his removal as chief minister after Hemant Soren's release from prison on bail. "When I enquired about the reasons for cancellation (of his events), I was informed that there was a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and that I could not attend any government programmes until then," he said.

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than having a chief minister's programme cancelled by another person?" he asked. Champai Soren claimed that although a chief minister has the authority to call a meeting of the legislative party, he was not even informed of the meeting's agenda. "During the meeting, I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Champai Soren added.

The JMM leader mentioned that he was emotional and struggling to control his tears. "But all he (referring to Chief Minister Hemant Soren without naming him) seemed interested in was the chair. I felt as though I had no existence, no presence in the party to which I had dedicated my entire life," he said. Champai Soren noted that he faced many such humiliations, which he preferred not to detail at the moment.

He also emphasised that this is his personal battle and he does not intend to involve any party member or harm the organisation. "I can never think of harming the party which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat. But circumstances have been created such that..." he added. The JMM leader also mentioned that party supremo Shibu Soren is not active in politics due to health reasons. "Had he been active, things would have been different," Champai Soren said.

The former chief minister claimed that during his tenure as chief minister, he made numerous decisions in public interest. "People of the state will assess the decisions I made during my tenure, considering the elderly, women, youth, students, and every section of society," he added. Champai Soren assumed office as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time. Reacting to Champai Soren's post, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the JMM has become a "party of only one family". "Champai Soren ji, who had devoted his entire life to the party, was humiliated and removed from the post of chief minister. His rights were violated and his programmes were forcibly cancelled," he alleged. JMM senior leader and minister Mithilesh Thakur said Champai Soren is the party's senior leader and if there is any issue, it would be sorted out. "JMM is a family and if there is any issue in the family, it would be resolved within it," he said.