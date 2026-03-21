Chakankar's resignation not enough, 'big fish' linked to rape-accused godman must face action: Oppn

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra State Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar resigned over her links with rape-accused Ashok Kharat, opposition leaders on Saturday demanded that the "big fish" including ministers who allegedly patronised the self-styled godman must face probe.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said she has forwarded Chakankar's resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for acceptance. Chakankar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Pawar, tendered her resignation on Friday.

But the opposition continued to pile pressure on the BJP-led government, with Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Varsha Gaikwad saying that her resignation was not enough and there should be a comprehensive probe.

Wadettiwar alleged that attempts were underway to shield the influential people linked to Kharat who was arrested by Nashik Police earlier this week after a woman accused him of raping her multiple times.

"Action must also be taken against the big fish. Attempts are being made to suppress the Kharat case, and there is pressure on the police," Wadettiwar told reporters in Nagpur.

The call detail records (CDRs) of all those in contact with Kharat, including ministers and other close associates, should be scrutinised, he demanded.

"Given the enormous wealth and patronage enjoyed by Kharat, it appears there is an attempt to shield certain individuals," he alleged.

Kharat, who claimed to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as "captain", had several political leaders visit him over the years, allegedly for seeking spiritual advice.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said Chakankar's resignation will not bring "closure" to the case, and sought a probe against everyone associated with the accused.

Names of some ministers and officials have surfaced in connection with Kharat, she said.

While the government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, justice for his alleged victims would be ensured only if action is taken against those in positions of power who were allegedly associated with Kharat, said Gaikwad.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said "fraud disciples" who followed "fraud godmen" should also face action.

Citing the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the former chief minister said, "If those who are following the law are going to follow such fraud godmen, then such fraud disciples who are seen in politics should also face action."

Notably, then chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena faction, had met Kharat at Shri Shivnika temple at Mirgaon in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district in November 2022. Kharat was the chairman of the temple trust, and Chakankar one of the trustees.

As per the complaint filed by a woman with Nashik Police, Kharat called her to his office sometime in 2022 after her marriage, claiming that his astrological predictions point to a threat to her husband’s life and she needed to perform certain rituals to ward it off. He then gave her a sedative-laced drink and raped her, the woman alleged, claiming that he raped her multiple times over the next three years.

At least 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, stored in a pen drive, were recovered from Kharat, police said.