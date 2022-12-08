C'garh quota Bills: Guv yet to give assent: CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said Governor Anusuiya Uikey is yet to grant assent to two amendment Bills to hike the overall reservation in the state to 76 per cent.

The state Assembly had, on December 3, passed the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill related to quota in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories.

According to the Bills, the Scheduled Tribes will get quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes 27 per cent, Scheduled Castes 13 per cent and four percent has been provisioned for the Economically Weaker Section in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.