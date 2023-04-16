C’garh: Over 4k youths registered for availing unemployment grant

Dhamtari: A wave of enthusiasm and happiness is being seen among the youth in the district to avail unemployment allowance. Youths are expeditiously showing interest in applying for the unemployment allowance. Within a few days of the launch of the same scheme, more than 4,047 unemployed youths registered themselves in the portal. Along with registration, the unemployed are also being invited for verification and their bank accounts are also being verified.

After the announcement of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to give an unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 to the unemployed youth of the state, the youth of the Dhamtari district are showing keen interest to take advantage of this scheme. Online applications are being made by the youth to take advantage of this scheme. So far, 4,047 online applications have been received from Dhamtari, Kurud, Magarlod and Nagari and all Nagar Panchayat areas of the district. So far 1,779 applications have been recommended, out of which 484 have been approved.

Under the direction of Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi, work is being done to benefit the eligible unemployed people who have registered for unemployment allowance in the district. 1,137 applications have been received from the Dhamtari development block to take advantage of the unemployment allowance scheme run by the state government. Similarly, 976 from Kurud development block, 691 from Magarlod, 684 from Nagri, 337 from the Dhamtari Municipal Corporation area, 39 from Aamdi Napa, 51 from Bhakhara Napa, 50 from Magarlod Napa, 54 from Nagri Napa and 24 from Kurud Napa total 4,047 Online applications have been received.

The online portal for applying for the unemployment allowance has been opened from April 1.