C’garh: Man gets death sentence for killing parents

Durg: A court in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district has sentenced a 47-year-old man to death for shooting dead his parents at home in 2018, terming it as a “rarest of the rare” incident.

Death penalty will be the appropriate punishment for the convict so that no one ever dares again to commit such a grave offence of murdering parents, Additional Sessions Judge Shailesh Kumar Tiwari said on Monday in the 310-page judgement while also quoting some verses from the epic ‘Mahabharat’.

While Sandip Jain got the death penalty, two other accused, who had supplied a firearm to him, were

sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment,

Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Prasad Sharma said

on Tuesday.