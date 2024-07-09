CESC hiked power bill: Mamata; fuel adjustment done, says company

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that private power utility CESC has raised tariffs without informing her government. Officials of CESC which supplies electricity to Kolkata and Howrah, however, claimed that no tariff changes have been affected but fuel cost was adjusted in June.

“I heard they (CESC) have increased rates, but I have no information on the hike. The power department also does not have any knowledge about it,” she said. Stating that prices of essentials are already high, she said that CESC should have spoken to the state government regarding the hike in its rates.

“We expect this much to be done,” the chief minister said.

CESC officials said that the fuel adjustment for April has affected a 5.7 per cent increase in bills for June, from when it was effected. The officials claimed it is a laid-down regulation for utilities to adjust the fuel cost. They said the gross average tariff remains Rs 7.73 per unit.,” she said.

Stating that prices of essentials are already high, she said that CESC should have spoken to the state government regarding the hike in its rates. “We expect this much to be done,” the chief minister said. CESC officials said that the fuel adjustment for April has affected a 5.7 per cent increase in bills for June, from when it was effected. The officials claimed it is a laid-down regulation for utilities to adjust the fuel cost. They said the gross average tariff remains Rs 7.73 per unit.