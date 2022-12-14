'Cervical cancer vaccine to be included in nat'l immunisation programme by mid-2023'

New Delhi: India would be in a position to roll out the indigenously developed Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) against cervical cancer for girls in the age group of 9-14 under the National Immunisation Programme by mid-2023, NTAGI chairperson Dr N K Arora said.



The CERVAVAC vaccine is likely to be launched by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in April next year and will be available at a much lower price than the international vaccines available in the market, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the SII said on the sidelines of the South Asia meeting on HPV here.

The vaccine has received the DCGI's approval and been cleared by the government advisory panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for use in the public health programme, Dr Arora told.

At present, the country is fully dependent on foreign manufacturers for the vaccine. Three foreign companies manufacture the HPV vaccine out of which two firms sell their vaccines in India. Each dose of the jab available in the market costs over Rs 4,000.

Serum Institute's vaccine is likely to be available at a much lower rate.

In September 2022, SII CEO Adar C Poonawalla had said that HPV vaccine will be available in India at an affordable price of Rs 200-400 per dose.

India is home to about 16 per cent of the world's women and accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths.

Indian women face a 1.6 per cent lifetime cumulative risk of developing cervical cancer and 1.0 per cent cumulative death risk from cervical cancer, Dr Arora said.

According to some recent estimates, every year almost 80,000 women develop cervical cancer and 35,000 die due to this cancer in India.

On what has prevented India from introducing the HPV vaccine till now, Dr Arora said vaccine supply has been a limiting factor globally. Fortunately, over last five years, the global supply of the HPV vaccine is gradually improving. India has taken a lead in this direction. SII - one of the major Indian vaccine manufacturers - with the support from Department of Biotechnology, Government of India has developed the four valent HPV vaccine.

The vaccine has received regulatory approval and been cleared by NTAGI for use in the public health programme. "We are given to understand that three other Indian vaccine manufacturers are also in various stages of developing the HPV vaccine," he said.

To a question, Dr Arora said vaccines to prevent HPV infection have been available since 2006. The HPV vaccination can prevent more than 90 per cent of HPV cancers when given at the recommended age.

Studies done in India have indicated that efficacy of a single dose of the HPV vaccine is more than 95 per cent.

Based on the studies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now recommended that even a single dose of the vaccine for 9 14-year-olds is effective.

As of 2021, the global HPV immunisation coverage stood at a meagre 13 per cent.