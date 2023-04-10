Certificate given to 74 trainees under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Hajipur: Under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana by East Central Railway, in an effort to make youths skilled and employable by providing industry-based training, Supervisor Training Center and Mechanical Workshop Samastipur, Carriage Repair Workshop Harnaut from March 6 to March 29 and 18th batch was trained at Electric Traction Training Center Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal and 16th batch at Signal and Telecom Training Center Danapur. After training, certificates were given to 74 trainees and best wishes were given for their bright future. Under this scheme, so far a total of 1,336 youths have been given certificates after training by these training centers of East Central Railway.

