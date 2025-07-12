MillenniumPost
CERT-In and SISA launch ‘Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness’

BY Team MP12 July 2025 1:11 AM IST

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and cybersecurity firm SISA, released a comprehensive whitepaper titled “Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness”.

The document provides a strategic blueprint for India’s preparedness in navigating the emerging challenges posed by quantum computing to traditional cybersecurity frameworks.

As quantum computing accelerates from research labs to near-commercial viability, its potential to disrupt foundational encryption algorithms like RSA and ECC has triggered alarm across global security corridors.

