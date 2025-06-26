Ceremonial change of command at 2nd Bengal Naval Unit

Kolkata: A traditional ceremonial change of command, reminiscent of the armed forces, saw a transfer of command over at the 2nd Bengal Naval Unit NCC at Rabindra Sarovar, in Kolkata, on Monday.

Commander Nasir Ahmed Aziz officially transferred the command of the unit to Commander Mrinmoy Ghosh, wrapping up his tenure and ushering in a new dawn for one of the most vibrant NCC naval units in the area.

Commander Aziz, a Special Duty (Executive) officer of the Indian Navy, leaves behind a legacy of phenomenal work that has raised the unit’s profile not just in Bengal but nationally. His leadership has been noted for imparting discipline, innovation and direction to the unit’s work.

Under his command, the 2nd Bengal Naval Unit NCC was awarded Best Naval/Air Force NCC Unit in Bengal for three years (2023 to 2025), a rare accomplishment showing consistent excellence.

Among the notable achievements during his command was the unit’s creditable third-place position in the highly coveted Most Enterprising Naval Unit contest at the national level in 2024.

His command also saw the successful conduct of the sixth and last leg of the historic All India Special Sailing Expedition, which took an adventurous route from Farakka to Kolkata. This historic milestone proved the unit’s operational efficiency and spirit of the Navy.

His cadets won six medals at All India Nau Sainik Camp and earned them several honors, including official commendations from the Raksha Rajya Mantri, the Director General of NCC and the Additional Director General of West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate.

The incoming Commanding Officer, Commander Mrinmoy Ghosh, has an experience of tactical and academic discipline. A Naval Air Operations Officer and Qualified Navigation Instructor, Commander Ghosh is a graduate of the 64th Naval Orientation Course (NAVAC) and has a reputation for inculcating high standards of training and operations. His taking command is likely to further enhance the unit’s reputation for national service and excellence.

The ceremony was graced by higher NCC officials, naval officers, cadets and dignitaries alike, all of whom witnessed the smooth handing over as well as the time-honoured traditions of the Indian Navy and the NCC.