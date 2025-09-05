Centres of Excellence to come up to promote and nurture India’s heritage languages

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move aimed at preserving India’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has launched a Rs 174-crore initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for the establishment of Centres of Excellence in heritage languages across central and state universities.

This transformative step, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signals a shift in the scope of PMJVK, from building physical infrastructure to nurturing India’s intangible heritage. The initiative is rooted in the belief that safeguarding ancient languages is crucial to preserving the identity, philosophy, and cultural expression of India’s minority communities.

Mumbai University takes the lead

At the forefront of this initiative is the University of Mumbai, where a Centre of Excellence in Heritage Languages and Multi-Cultural Studies is being established, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 49 crore. The centre will focus on the academic study, preservation and promotion of Pali, Prakrit and Avesta-Pahlavi, languages that are intrinsically linked with the Buddhist, Jain and Parsi-Zoroastrian communities, respectively.

The centre will offer doctoral and post-doctoral programs, digitise ancient manuscripts, facilitate translations of religious and philosophical texts and promote art and media rooted in these traditions. By integrating technology with tradition, it aims to create accessible resources that resonate with contemporary audiences.

National seminar highlights cultural urgency

To mark the occasion, a national seminar on heritage languages and Culture was held at the University of Mumbai. The event was chaired by Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Ravindra Kulkarni, co-chaired the national seminar. Joint Secretary Ram Singh, Deputy Secretary Sravan Kumar from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Pro-VC Dr Ajay Bhamre and Prof Shivaji Sargar, the Nodal Officer of the proposed Centre were among the other distinguished guests present on the occasion.

Spotlight on Pali and Avesta-Pahlavi

Pali, the language of Lord Buddha’s original teachings, will receive renewed academic and cultural focus. The proposed centre will support interdisciplinary research in Buddhist studies, environmental ethics in Buddhist texts, comparative global philosophy and the digitization of rare manuscripts.

Equally significant is the focus on Avesta-Pahlavi, the sacred language of the Zoroastrian Parsi community. The centre will help preserve ritual manuscripts, oral traditions, and theological literature, while also producing grammar guides, dictionaries, and digital content to revive interest among younger generations. It will also promote academic collaborations with national and international scholars of Zoroastrian heritage.

Broader national impact

The Ministry’s efforts are not confined to Mumbai. Similar Centres of Excellence and workshops are being enabled across India, including at Gujarat University with more partnerships in the pipeline. Workshops have brought together Jain monks, Buddhist scholars, language experts and university officials to deliberate on the path forward.

A cultural resurgence rooted in inclusivity

This initiative exemplifies the ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, ensuring inclusive development while empowering communities to preserve their unique identities. Through this mission, India is not only conserving its linguistic past but also ensuring that the wisdom embedded in these ancient languages continues to enlighten future generations.

— The author is the Media Consultant in the Ministry of Minority Affairs