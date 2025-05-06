Centre’s ‘highest level’ wants to ensure Pahalgam attack does not derail J&K-’s development: Omar

Srinagar: The Centre, “at the highest level”, wants to ensure that the Pahalgam terror attack does not derail the process of governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday.

Addressing a review meeting with top officials at the Civil Secretariat, he acknowledged the adverse impact of recent incidents on the Union Territory’s tourism sector.

Touching on the broader national support for Jammu and Kashmir’s development, Abdullah shared details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the highest level in the government of India wanted to ensure that the Pahalgam attack did not derail the process of governance and development.

“That is our responsibility that we will have to take care of,” he said.

The chief minister called for a collective effort to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra.

He emphasised that the civil administration had its own responsibilities that “we will have to fulfil at any cost”.

On the much-anticipated rail-to-Kashmir project, Abdullah expressed hope that the inauguration -- originally scheduled for April 19 but postponed due to inclement weather -- would happen soon.

“The sooner we inaugurate the bridge and the train, the sooner the rumours will end and the rail benefit us,” he said.

The chief minister said the government’s efforts in terms of governance, public service delivery and overall improvement in its functioning should become visible in the next six months.

Abdullah said governance must not remain confined to the government offices alone.

His deputy Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers

Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmed Dar and Satish Sharma attended the meeting.

Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, all administrative secretaries, the Kashmir divisional commissioner, the Kashmir Range inspector general of police and other senior officers also took part.

Abdullah emphasised the need to start development activities, implement budget announcements and ensure efficient governance amid the current challenges.