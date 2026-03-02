Centre’s goal is to develop TN: PM

Madurai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre’s “collective goal” was a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India, and assured that the Centre remained fully committed to enabling inclusive development and the state’s progress.



In his address after inaugurating infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore, he said, “Our collective goal is a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India. Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047. Tamil Nadu will play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s destiny.”

He assured that the Centre would remain fully committed to enabling inclusive development and the state’s progress.

Tamil Nadu, he said, has a rich history, and historic sites such as Adichanallur will be developed into global heritage destinations.

Noting that 9 Vande Bharat trains and 9 Amrit Bharat trains benefited people of Tamil Nadu, he said their coaches were manufactured at ICF.

According to him, the railway was emerging as a modern, efficient, people-centric transport system, and this was visible in TN.

The PM laid foundation stones for four-laning of Marakkanam–Puducherry section and Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram section of key NH routes, and inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu and dedicated to the nation, Chennai Beach–Chennai Egmore 4th Line.

He inaugurated three new Akashvani FM relay transmitters at Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore to further strengthen broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu and to expand regional coverage, ensure uninterrupted FM broadcasting and enhance access to public broadcasting services across multiple districts of the state.

Meanwhile, attacking Congress in Puducherry, PM Modi on Sunday alleged that its rule in this Union Territory was marked by political instability, corruption, and that the UT was an “ATM for one family” in Delhi.

Hitting out at the DMK, Modi said the public was able to see a long list of “scams” that were happening in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, ruled by the Dravidian party.

During the earlier Congress regime in Puducherry, ration shops had no rice, salaries were delayed, goons and drug mafias ruled the streets, he alleged.

“Congress had made Puducherry an ATM for one family that sits in Delhi,” he said at an event here to mark the launch of new projects and foundation stone laying for new initiatives.