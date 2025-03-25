Centre’s efforts on reservation policy for SC/ST welfare: A Parliamentary assessment

New Delhi: The Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2024-2025) recently presented its Third Report to the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, assessing the implementation of the Reservation Policy for SC and ST communities in Delhi.

The report revisits issues raised in the earlier Twenty-Seventh Report and focuses on socio-economic development and scholarships for SC/ST communities.

A key aspect of the report is the evaluation of pre- and post-matric scholarship schemes for SC/ST students.

The Committee had previously highlighted concerns over underfunded and underutilised schemes and recommended improvements such as enhanced computerisation and better student awareness.

In response, Delhi's government established help desks and increased outreach, leading to a rise in scholarship beneficiaries.

However, the Committee noted a significant decline in beneficiaries from the 2022-2023 academic year, especially under the 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojna', where the number dropped drastically from 8,545 to 1,772. Additionally, financial assistance for overseas education saw limited uptake, with only a few SC students benefiting from the scheme.

The Committee urged the government to promote the "Financial Assistance for SC Students Pursuing Higher Studies Abroad" scheme more actively.

This scheme, launched in 2019, initially offered Rs 5 lakh per student for up to two years but had low participation. The Committee recommended increasing the aid to Rs 20 lakh and extending the duration to five years.

In response, the government revised the scheme, offering Rs 12 lakh annually for postgraduate students and Rs 10 lakh for Ph.D. students, with additional support for students at prestigious universities like Columbia and LSE.

The Committee also emphasised improving the 'Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana', which provides coaching for competitive exams.

The government agreed to enhance the scheme’s visibility through various media channels and to offer incentives for successful students.

Regarding private school education, the Committee raised concerns about the treatment of SC/ST students, particularly after elementary education.

It criticised private schools for not adhering to the reservation policy and recommended that the Delhi government extend reserved seats from Class 1 to Class 12.

The Committee also called for increasing the fee reimbursement cap to match the actual costs of private education.

Lastly, the Committee addressed the lack of SC/ST representation in faculty positions at Delhi’s colleges, urging the government to improve recruitment practices and ensure adherence to reservation guidelines.

While progress has been made, the Committee emphasised the need for continued efforts to ensure equitable access to education and welfare schemes for SC/ST communities.