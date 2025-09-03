Centre writes to Bengal minister urging speedy completion of RUSA projects

Kolkata: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has written to state education minister Bratya Basu urging faster implementation of pending Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) projects, citing “very slow” progress despite substantial central funding.

In his letter to Basu dated August 30, Majumdar said that since the inception of RUSA in 2013, the Centre had approved 205 units in the state with sanctioned support of Rs 544.73 crore under various components, of which Rs 383.69 crore had been released till August 26. Yet, only 59 of 86 projects approved in the first phase have been completed, while just two of 119 sanctioned under the second phase are finished.

He also noted that the state has not signed the memorandum of understanding for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan’ (PM-USHA), which has made it ineligible for fresh funding. “However, the ministry is committed to meet liabilities under RUSA (1.0 & 2.0) and hence encourages the state to enhance pace of expenditure within this financial year, which is also the ending period of RUSA/PM-USHA,” the letter stated.

The minister pointed out that although a “mother sanction” of Rs 19.51 crore was issued this year under the SNA SPARSH model, designed to enable ‘Just-in-Time’ payments, the state has utilised only Rs 3.11 crore so far. He sought Basu’s “personal intervention” to ensure timely execution of projects.

Asked about the letter, Basu told the media: “I have not yet received any such letter. I can respond only after it reaches me.”