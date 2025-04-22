Centre working on policies to shape next 1,000 years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that India’s bureaucracy and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the policies that his government is working on are going to shape the future of the next 1,000 years and asked everyone to work tirelessly towards this shared vision.

Reflecting on the past role of bureaucracy as a regulator that controlled the pace of industrialisation and entrepreneurship, he emphasised that the nation has moved beyond this mindset and is now fostering an environment that promotes enterprise among citizens and helps them overcome barriers. “Civil services must transform into an enabler, expanding its role from merely being the keeper of rule books to becoming a facilitator of growth,” Modi said, addressing the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan here.

During his nearly 40-minute pep talk to the bureaucrats, he highlighted the aspirations of India’s society, youth, farmers and women, stating that their dreams have reached unprecedented heights and stressed the need for extraordinary speed to fulfil these extraordinary aspirations.

“The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years”, Modi said. Underscoring the importance of collective effort and determination in achieving the goal of a developed India, the prime minister urged everyone to work tirelessly, every day and every moment, towards this shared vision. Mentioning the rapid changes occurring globally, noting how even within families, interactions with younger generations can make one feel outdated due to the fast pace of change, Modi highlighted the swift evolution of gadgets every two to three years and how children are growing up amidst these transformations.

“India’s bureaucracy, work processes, and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks,” he said, during the function being attended by a large number of civil services officers.

The prime minister outlined India’s ambitious goals for the coming years, including energy security, clean energy, advancements in sports, and achievements in space exploration, emphasising the importance of raising India’s flag high in every sector.

Underscoring the immense responsibility on civil servants to ensure that India becomes the world’s third-largest economy at the earliest, he urged them to prevent any delays in achieving this critical objective.