Centre will ensure that Assam develops in all sectors: Amit Shah

DIBRUGARH: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of the new Legislative Assembly building for Assam in Dibrugarh and inaugurated five major projects with an investment of close to Rs 1,715 crore.



The event was also marked by the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Shah reiterated the government’s 2025 vision to declare Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam as part of the inclusive growth plan.

He said, “The 57 bigha land for the new Assembly complex marks the beginning of moving from words to actions, and we will ensure that Assam develops in all regions.”

Regarding flood control, Shah said, “The Centre has sanctioned Rs 692 crore in the first phase to develop 15 large wetlands identified through satellite mapping. This will protect around 7.5 lakh people from floods, irrigate around 77,000 hectares of land, recharge groundwater, and promote agriculture, animal husbandry, and tourism sectors.”

Moving on to the economy, the Home minister emphasised the growing significance of Assam to the federal government, referring to the state’s GDP increase from Rs 4.1 lakh crore to Rs 7.2 lakh crore in recent years.

He also mentioned the recent signing of the India-EU free trade agreement, which he said would help increase Assam’s tea exports to European countries with zero tariffs.

Shah also mentioned the development of Assam and the Northeast in terms of security, stating that more than 10,000 youths have surrendered their arms in recent years under peace accords.

He mentioned the transformation of the region from a conflict zone to a peaceful and developing area with good governance.

Other activities included the launch of the first phase of a world-class multidisciplinary sports complex in Dibrugarh, built at a cost of Rs 238 crore, with the foundation stone of the second phase laid at Rs 209 crore.

The foundation stones of a legislators’ housing project and a Wildlife Research Institute were also laid to enhance research and development in the region.

As the programme concluded, the Home minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary.