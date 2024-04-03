Centre urges states to mitigate heat wave impact amid election mass gatherings

: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged states and Union territories to devise a strategy to lessen the effects of heat waves, particularly during large gatherings for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a meeting convened to discuss public health readiness for handling heat-related illnesses, Mandaviya emphasised the necessity of prompt action upon receiving alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He stated that “Early and widespread awareness of preventive measures can significantly help in mitigating the harsh impacts of such heat waves.”

The IMD has recently forecasted that this year’s maximum temperature will exceed the normal. Since the start of April, many regions have reported temperatures between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, increasing the risk of heat stroke, according to Mandaviya.

He noted that the general election 2024 is imminent and expected to draw large public participation. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure health safety while facilitating public participation in this significant event,” he said.

With this in mind, a meeting with all stakeholders was conducted, and the ministry was instructed to take immediate and appropriate action in collaboration with