Centre unveils national action plan to strengthen stroke care

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday unveiled a national action plan to strengthen stroke care at the National Stroke Summit 2026, and emphasised that timely diagnosis and coordinated response systems could significantly reduce mortality and long-term disability from one of India’s leading health challenges.



Launching the initiative, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda said stroke continues to affect individuals and families without warning, underscoring the need for early detection and rapid medical intervention. “Timely diagnosis, quick referral and access to quality treatment can save lives and prevent lifelong disability,” he said.

The programme, titled StrokePeRok, included a national framework for prevention and management, as well as the identification of dedicated stroke care centres across the country. Officials said the initiative aimed to integrate emergency response, diagnostics and specialised treatment into a coordinated system.

Highlighting the government’s broader healthcare push, Nadda said digital platforms and infrastructure expansion under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat were enabling a more accessible and technology-driven system. However, he stressed that technology alone would not suffice without “coordination, commitment and collective action” among stakeholders.

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said the success of the programme would largely depend on implementation by States. He pointed to efforts to strengthen emergency services, including the wider promotion of the 112 ambulance network, the expansion of critical care units, and the deployment of mobile medical services in rural areas.

A hub-and-spoke model is expected to form the backbone of the strategy, with primary centres identifying and stabilising patients, while specialised hospitals provide advanced care. “States will play a critical role as the success of stroke treatment will depend on how plans are implemented on the ground,” Jadhav said.