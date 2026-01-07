Centre undermining Haryana’s interests while state govt mute, alleges Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda has said that the Central govt is undermining Haryana’s interests, while the state government is sitting mute. He said the Centre and the state BJP government are completely ignoring and neglecting Haryana’s rights.

He demanded that Haryana be designated as the host or co-host state for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics announced by the Government of India in Gujarat, and that the HPSC Chairman be immediately removed and replaced with a capable person from among the 3 crore Haryana residents. “We have decided that we will not remain silent; we will fight for Haryana’s rights from Parliament to the streets,” he said, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, he said.

Deepender levelled five major allegations against the government and provided detailed examples. Two dozen MLAs and four MPs were present during the conference.

He said Haryana, a state that brings 50 per cent of the medals to India from the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics, has been ignored. “In the last four Olympics, Haryana athletes won more than half of the country’s total medals. In the last Olympics, approximately 25 per cent of the athletes were from Haryana. We are proud that since 2006, Haryana has contributed 50 per cent of the medals and 25 per cent of the athletes in all the Games, including the Olympics,” he said.

“However, when our country was given the opportunity to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the BJP government at the Centre did not choose Haryana as the host state. Instead, Gujarat was selected. Lakhs of crores of Rupees will now be invested in Ahmedabad for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and sports infrastructure will be built. If this same sports infrastructure, stadiums, and development had been spent in Haryana, lakhs of crores of Rupees would have been spent on it,” he pointed out.