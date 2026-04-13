‘Centre trying to lower TN’s representation in Parliament’

Ramanathapuram: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday alleged betrayal of South India by the BJP-led union government and claimed it attempted to lower representation for Tamil Nadu in Parliament by showing the “women’s reservation” as a reason.



He alleged that the Centre was attempting to penalise states, including Tamil Nadu, that successfully implemented population control programmes and contributed to the nation’s growth.

Addressing an election rally at Paramakudi near here, Stalin said all the democratic forces in the country are all set to oppose this proposal.

He alleged: “By showing women’s reservation (proposal to amend the women’s reservation law) as a reason, they are trying to reduce the representation of Tamil Nadu in the Union (Parliament). They are trying to punish states, including Tamil Nadu, that supported the nation’s growth by controlling the population. Does AIADMK chief Palaniswami have the courage to oppose and question this injustice?

The BJP has promised a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal (which goes to polls in 2-phases on April 23 and 29), and this is a direct challenge to pluralism.

“They are unable to throw this challenge in Tamil Nadu. It is because of the Dravidian great wall that protects Tamil Nadu.”

He said the Tamil people will never allow “communal mobs” to occupy the “Tamil fortress” (Tamil Nadu) nurtured by Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and the BJP has realised this well.