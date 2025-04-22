Centre to roll out Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains in Bihar ahead of polls

New Delhi: In a move to boost Bihar’s rail infrastructure, especially ahead of state Assembly elections, the Central government to unveil two new trains from its new-age trio of Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Monday.

While Bihar already has several Vande Bharat Express trains operational, one Amrit Bharat Express does go between Darbhanga and Anand Vihar Terminal through Ayodhya. The state is now going to see the introduction of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and a new Amrit Bharat Express service between Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, a big step forward in rail connectivity.

The new additions are a part of a larger effort on the part of the Ministry of Railways, which has recently sanctioned a series of new projects for the state. With sufficient funds, projects pending for long have been rushed through their implementation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating three major railway lines: the Supaul-Pipra line, the Khagaria-Alauli line, and the Hasanpur-Vithan line. Passenger trains will start running shortly on these new corridors, increasing connectivity further in North Bihar.

Especially noteworthy is the introduction of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Patna and Jaynagar. After the launch of the Ahmedabad-Bhuj Namo Bharat train, the Bihar variant has been equipped with 16 coaches, two more than its precursor, to carry more than 2,000 passengers.

Under the initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the train comes with advanced safety features including the “Kavach” system, CCTV monitoring, fire detection, and an emergency talkback arrangement. With a focus on comfort and efficiency, it boasts ergonomically designed seating, contemporary vacuum toilets, automatic doors, route map displays, and specially designated areas for differently-abled passengers.

At the same time, the Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be the third of its type. Produced at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai under govt’s self-reliance drive, this non-AC sleeper train uses push-pull technology for increased speed and efficiency.