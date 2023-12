Centre to launch curated training programmes for govt staff

New Delhi: The Centre will launch curated training programmes for government employees on Good Governance Day on Monday, an official statement said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is going to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, the statement issued on Sunday said. Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, will launch three new features on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform: My iGOT, blended programmes, and curated programmes, it said.

My iGOT delivers targeted training courses on the home page of individual officers that directly address the unique capacity-building needs of the officer as identified in the capacity-building plan for their ministries/departments thereby facilitating a highly personalised, focused and targeted capacity-building experience, it said. Over 28 lakh users have onboarded the platform till now with about 830 high-quality e-learning courses being made available on the platform, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. Blended programmes on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform will facilitate equitable access to training methodologies across all levels to meet the dynamic training needs of the officials, it said.

Blended programmes integrate traditional offline (in-person) classroom courses with online learning components, it said. It enables officers and faculty to leverage the flexibility and convenience of online courses while retaining the invaluable benefits of face-to-face classroom interactions, the statement said.