Centre to launch campaign to raise awareness on use of digital life certificate for pensioners

The Centre on Thursday will launch a month-long nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness on the use of digital life certificates among central government pensioners, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

“A nationwide campaign will now be held from 1st to 30th November, 2023 in 500 locations in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners in collaboration of 17 pension disbursing banks,ministries/ departments, pensioners’ welfare association, UIDAI, MeitY,” a statement by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) said. To enhance ease of living’ of central government pensioners, the DoPPW has been promoting Jeevan Pramaan’ or digital life certificate (DLC) extensively.

In 2014, submission of DLCs using biometric devices was commenced. Subsequently, the department engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to develop a face authentication technology system based on the Aadhaar database, whereby it is possible to submit a life certificate from any Android-based smartphone.

The identity of a person is established through face authentication and a DLC is generated.

As per a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry, the technology, which was launched in November 2021, has reduced the dependence of pensioners on external biometric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to masses by leveraging smartphone-based technology.

Last year in November too, the DoPPW launched a nationwide campaign in 37 cities throughout the country to spread awareness on the use of digital life certificates and the face authentication technology.

The campaign saw 35 lakh DLCs of central government pensioners being issued.

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh will be officially launching the nationwide DLC campaign 2.0 on November 2, 2023 through a press conference to be held at National Media Centre, New Delhi, it said.