Centre to hold meeting of State, UT Cooperation ministers on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Cooperation will organise a high-level Manthan Baithak of States and Union Territories (UTs) Cooperation Ministers on Monday in New Delhi. The Manthan Baithak will be presided over by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah and will be an important platform for cooperation and review of the development of the cooperative sector in India. The occasion will see cooperation ministers, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and cooperation department secretaries from all states and union territories. The purpose of the event is to assess the implementation of central schemes and policies of the Ministry of Cooperation and create a platform for discussions on increasing the role of the cooperative movement in rural development and economic empowerment.

One of the key areas of the Manthan Baithak will be the development of the vision of Sahkar Se Samriddhi (Prosperity through Cooperation) of the Prime Minister. All the key initiatives, like the development of 2 lakh new Multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), dairy and fisheries cooperatives, and the World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme in the cooperative space, will be discussed by the participants. Such discussions will also include progress under the “Cooperation Among Cooperatives” campaign as well as India’s participation in the current “International Year of Cooperatives 2025”. States will report on progress and exchange best practices. The States’ role in implementing the newly formed national multi-state cooperative societies – National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), and Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) – will be discussed. The discussion will also highlight White Revolution 2.0, support for farmers in procuring pulses and maize, and sustainable practices in the dairy industry.