Centre to bring standardised billing format for hospitals

New Delhi: The Centre is set to introduce a standardised hospital billing format aimed at improving transparency and reducing inconsistencies across healthcare institutions.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in partnership with the Union Health Ministry, is leading this initiative. The new framework will require hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres to provide detailed, itemised bills covering all patient charges, including consumables, services, medications, and tests, as per reports.

The initiative follows findings from a LocalCircles survey, which revealed that many patients did not receive clear, itemised billing, leading to confusion and disputes. The new format will ensure transparency by breaking down costs clearly for each service and consumable, including room rent, consultation fees, diagnostic tests, medications, and medical supplies. Additionally, it will allow for both physical and digital formats, with clear language in English or local languages.

The initiative is also seen as a response to the Supreme Court’s concern over the lack of specified pricing in private healthcare. Experts believe that standardising billing will foster a more patient-centric approach and address discrepancies that often lead to grievances.