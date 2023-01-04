Centre, states to brainstorm over Water Vision 2047 from January 6

New Delhi: In a move aimed at realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is all set to organise the first ever All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water from Thursday.



At the two-day meeting, which is scheduled to be held from January 5 at Bhopal, the Centre along with state ministers would finalise a road map for making available drinking water to every household as well as water to agricultural land under the Water Vision 2047.

According to a senior official, the primary objective of the workshop is to seek and strengthen the partnership with the states and stakeholder ministries to achieve a shared vision for managing water as a precious resource in an integrated manner with a holistic and interdisciplinary approach to water-related issues.

"In the blueprint for India-2047 plan, water assumes special significance which will take India to greater heights of development as water is not only intrinsic to life but also to growth and sustainable development," the official said, adding that the issue of water security has become a part of multi-sectoral challenges, which need to be addressed in a holistic manner.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will open the conference in the presence of MoS Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel.

At the meeting, ministers of water resources, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and irrigation from all states/ UTs would take part to prepare a

blueprint of Vision@2047 and prepare a road map to address the water problems of the country.