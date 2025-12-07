Centre should review its J-K policy, launch process of reconciliation: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the Centre should review its policy towards Jammu and Kashmir and launch a process of reconciliation, which will allow the people of the Union territory to live with dignity.

“After 2019 (abrogation of Article 370), the Centre said things are fine in Kashmir. It said computers and books have replaced stones in the hands of the youth, but the ground situation suggests otherwise.

“I think the prime minister, the home minister and the national security advisor should review the policy towards Jammu and Kashmir," Mufti told reporters here.

The former chief minister said her party had organised a public dialogue with a cross-section of society to understand the challenges they face.

"When the Delhi blast took place, and some of our educated youth were found involved, it shook me as a mother. We wanted to understand why they were choosing death over life.

"The public dialogue was not the last programme. We will be going to other places in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country for similar dialogues," Mufti said.

However, the PDP president said, there was a need for reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir to address people’s grievances.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to live happily in this country, with honour and dignity... They don't want to be coerced by UAPA, PSA, NIA or other agencies. A process of reconciliation has to be started in this regard," she said.