Centre should call special Parl session, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government at the Centre should call a special session of Parliament to discuss all the issues from Pahalgam to ceasefire and US mediation in detail, so that the people of the country can know the truth.

Answering questions of the media persons in Hisar, Hooda said like the last 2 terms, the third term of the BJP government has also proved to be a failure on every front. Once again, farmers had to face huge problems in the crop season. The government delayed from purchase to lifting and payment, as farmer’s crop was destroyed due to unseasonal rains many times.

He said the BJP government has also proved to be unsuccessful in taking Haryana’s share of water from Punjab. Congress had raised the demand of calling a special session of the Assembly in the all-party meeting, so that full pressure could be put on Punjab, but BJP was seen procrastinating on this issue as well.

Hooda said Haryana was number one in every parameter of development during the Congress tenure, but BJP has made it number one in unemployment, crime, drugs and poverty today. Therefore, if the performance of this government is assessed, it will get less than zero marks, he said.